Wingstop Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $92.26 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $28.74 million, or $0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $28.31 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $171.09 million from $145.78 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92.26 Mln. vs. $28.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.24 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue: $171.09 Mln vs. $145.78 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.