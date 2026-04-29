Wingstop Inc Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc (WING) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $29.88 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $92.27 million, or $3.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wingstop Inc reported adjusted earnings of $32.47 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $183.73 million from $171.09 million last year.

Wingstop Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.88 Mln. vs. $92.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $3.24 last year. -Revenue: $183.73 Mln vs. $171.09 Mln last year.

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