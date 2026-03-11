Markets
WING

Wingstop To Buy Back Additional $300 Mln Of Common Stock

March 11, 2026 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc. (WING), a global franchiser of restaurants, Wednesday announced that it authorized the purchase of additional $300 million of its common stock, effective immediately.

The company plans to fund the repurchase with exiting cash and cash flow equivalents along with anticipated cash flow from operations.

Under the Company's existing repurchase program, Wingstop has invested nearly $700 million since inception in August 2023 and repurchased a total of approximately 2.6 million shares. In 2025 alone, the company repurchased just over 1.2 million shares and has approximately $53.4 million remaining under its current authorization, the restaurant franchiser said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, WING shares were trading at $219.40, up 0.93% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WING

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.