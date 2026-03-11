Wingstop To Buy Back Additional $300 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Wingstop Inc. (WING), a global franchiser of restaurants, Wednesday announced that it authorized the purchase of additional $300 million of its common stock, effective immediately.

The company plans to fund the repurchase with exiting cash and cash flow equivalents along with anticipated cash flow from operations.

Under the Company's existing repurchase program, Wingstop has invested nearly $700 million since inception in August 2023 and repurchased a total of approximately 2.6 million shares. In 2025 alone, the company repurchased just over 1.2 million shares and has approximately $53.4 million remaining under its current authorization, the restaurant franchiser said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, WING shares were trading at $219.40, up 0.93% on the Nasdaq.

