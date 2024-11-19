News & Insights

Wing Lee Development to Review Interim Results

November 19, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited (HK:9639) has released an update.

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited is set to review its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024 during a board meeting on November 29, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for an interim dividend. This announcement could influence the company’s stock performance as investors anticipate the financial outcomes.

