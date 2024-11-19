Wing Lee Development to Review Interim Results

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited (HK:9639) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Wing Lee Development Construction Holdings Limited is set to review its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024 during a board meeting on November 29, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for an interim dividend. This announcement could influence the company’s stock performance as investors anticipate the financial outcomes.

For further insights into HK:9639 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.