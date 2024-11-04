News & Insights

Windward Ltd. Introduces Advanced Maritime Intelligence Solution

November 04, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Windward Ltd. (GB:WNWD) has released an update.

Windward Ltd. has unveiled its Advanced Intelligence solution, designed to enhance maritime safety and security for law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The AI-powered platform integrates multiple features to streamline threat detection and investigatory processes, addressing increasing maritime threats like piracy and illegal fishing. By centralizing workflows and providing real-time insights, Windward aims to improve decision-making and strengthen global trade protection.

