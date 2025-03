Windtree Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Windtree Therapeutics has regained Nasdaq compliance regarding its stock price, maintaining over $1.00 for ten consecutive days.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which necessitates maintaining a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. Following a notification of non-compliance in December 2024, Windtree met this requirement as of February 21, 2025, and will remain under a mandatory panel monitor until March 20, 2026. The company focuses on developing revenue-generating biotech products, including its Phase 2 candidate istaroxime for acute heart failure, alongside other preclinical therapies. The release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential clinical outcomes and market risks associated with their product pipeline and business operations.

Potential Positives

Windtree Therapeutics has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which enhances its standing on the stock market and improves investor confidence.

The company reported that its common stock has maintained a closing bid price of over $1.00 since February 21, 2025, indicating positive trading performance.

Windtree is focusing on innovative therapies, including its Phase 2 candidate istaroxime, which positions the company for potential future growth in critical therapeutics markets.

Potential Negatives

The Company was previously notified of non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, indicating financial instability and market concerns.

Windtree will be subject to a mandatory panel monitor until March 20, 2026, which could signal ongoing regulatory scrutiny and potential challenges in meeting compliance standards moving forward.

The press release highlights multiple risks and uncertainties related to the Company's future operations and clinical development, which may indicate a lack of confidence in achieving its strategic goals.

FAQ

What recent compliance notification did Windtree Therapeutics receive from Nasdaq?

Windtree Therapeutics received notice that it regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

When did Windtree regain compliance with Nasdaq's requirements?

Windtree regained compliance after maintaining a closing bid price of over $1.00 since February 21, 2025.

What is the significance of the mandatory panel monitor for Windtree?

Windtree will remain under a mandatory panel monitor until March 20, 2026, to ensure continued compliance.

What are Windtree Therapeutics' key product candidates?

Key product candidates include istaroxime for acute heart failure and preclinical SERCA2a activators for heart failure.

Where can investors find more information on Windtree's risks and uncertainties?

Investors can review Windtree's risks in their periodic reports filed with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

$WINT Insider Trading Activity

$WINT insiders have traded $WINT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WINT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG FRASER (President and CEO) purchased 5,431 shares for an estimated $4,941

$WINT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $WINT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WARRINGTON, Pa., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on becoming a revenue generating biotech and advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases, today announced that the Company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that Windtree has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on Nasdaq. The Company will be subject to a mandatory panel monitor until March 20, 2026.





The Company was previously notified by Nasdaq on December 4, 2024 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive trading days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. To regain compliance with the rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. Nasdaq noted that this requirement was met and had been exhibited by a closing bid price of more than $1.00 since February 21, 2025.







About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.







Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on becoming a revenue generating biotech and advancing early and late-stage innovative therapies for critical conditions and diseases. Windtree’s portfolio of product candidates includes istaroxime, a Phase 2 candidate with SERCA2a activating properties for acute heart failure and associated cardiogenic shock, preclinical SERCA2a activators for heart failure and preclinical precision aPKCi inhibitors that are being developed for potential in rare and broad oncology applications. Windtree also has a licensing business model with partnership out-licenses currently in place.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements related to the potential clinical effects of istaroxime; the potential benefits and safety of istaroxime; and the clinical development of istaroxime. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the Company’s ability to acquire revenue generating subsidiaries; the market’s reaction to potential acquisitions by the Company; the Company’s ability to secure significant additional capital as and when needed; the Company’s ability to achieve the intended benefits of the aPKCi asset acquisition with Varian Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; the Company’s risks and uncertainties associated with the success and advancement of the clinical development programs for istaroxime and the Company’s other product candidates, including preclinical oncology candidates; the Company’s ability to access the debt or equity markets; the Company’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks relating to rigorous regulatory requirements, including that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company on matters raised during regulatory reviews, may require significant additional activities, or may not accept or may withhold or delay consideration of applications, or may not approve or may limit approval of the Company’s product candidates, and (ii) changes in the national or international political and regulatory environment may make it more difficult to gain regulatory approvals and risks related to the Company’s efforts to maintain and protect the patents and licenses related to its product candidates; risks that the Company may never realize the value of its intangible assets and have to incur future impairment charges; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates, if approved; the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of political unrest, including as a result of geopolitical tension, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the evolving events in the Middle East, and any sanctions, export controls or other restrictive actions that may be imposed by the United States and/or other countries which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s operations, including through disruption in supply chain or access to potential international clinical trial sites, and through disruption, instability and volatility in the global markets, which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s ability to access the capital markets. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.







Contact Information:







Eric Curtis





ecurtis@windtreetx.com



