Windows 11 To Get Two New Mouse Options Bypassing The Control Panel

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has recently released the latest Windows 11 build to members of the Insider program in the Canary channel.

This new build, designated as 26227, brings several noteworthy updates. One of the key additions is the support for Emoji 15.1 and the ability to pin Copilot to the taskbar as an app.

Additionally, the update incorporates more options from the Control Panel into the modern Settings app. A significant focus of this update is on the mouse section, which is receiving substantial enhancements.

Windows observer PhantomOfEarth has identified a new feature ID that, when activated, introduces two more choices to the modern Settings app: the "Enhance Pointer Precision" toggle and the "Scroll direction" dropdown. These options, previously exclusive to the Control Panel, have now been transitioned to the Settings menu.

Neowin reports that Microsoft has not included these changes in the official changelog, but they can be activated using the ViVeTool app after updating to build 26227.

To enable the changes, follow these steps: First, download ViVeTool from GitHub and extract the files to a convenient location. Next, open Command Prompt as an Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViVeTool files using the CD command. For example, if you've saved ViVeTool in C:\ViVe, type CD C:\ViVe. Then, enter vivetool /enable /id:50012660 and press Enter. After restarting your computer, you can access Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse to explore the new options.

