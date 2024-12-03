Windar Photonics Raises £5.9 Million in Oversubscribed Placing

Windar Photonics (GB:WPHO) has released an update.

Windar Photonics has successfully completed an oversubscribed placing, raising £5.9 million through the issuance of 14.75 million shares at 40 pence each. The company plans to use the net proceeds of approximately £5.5 million for growth initiatives and strengthening its balance sheet. This move reflects strong investor confidence and supports Windar’s ambitious expansion strategy in the LiDAR wind sensor market.

