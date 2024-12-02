News & Insights

Windar Photonics Plans £5.5 Million Fundraising to Boost Growth

December 02, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Windar Photonics (GB:WPHO) has released an update.

Windar Photonics is set to raise £5.5 million through a proposed placing to support its growth strategy and transition to a recurring revenue model. The funds will also bolster the executive team and strengthen the company’s balance sheet, as they aim to expand their market share with their innovative LiDAR wind sensor technology. Investors and stakeholders may find this move promising as the company navigates a €60 million pipeline of potential hardware sales with independent power producers.

