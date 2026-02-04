Winbond Electronics (TWSE:2344) Price Target Increased by 41.40% to 97.54

The average one-year price target for Winbond Electronics (TWSE:2344) has been revised to NT$97.54 / share. This is an increase of 41.40% from the prior estimate of NT$68.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$20.20 to a high of NT$178.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.10% from the latest reported closing price of NT$108.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winbond Electronics. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2344 is 0.03%, an increase of 58.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.29% to 159,674K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,102K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,086K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2344 by 10.11% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,706K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,778K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2344 by 4.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,373K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 13,313K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 6,689K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,538K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2344 by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.