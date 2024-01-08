WINA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $371.99, changing hands as low as $371.82 per share. Winmark Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WINA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WINA's low point in its 52 week range is $243.71 per share, with $451.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $379.18.

