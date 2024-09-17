WINA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Winmark Corp (Symbol: WINA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $371.79, changing hands as high as $374.48 per share. Winmark Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WINA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WINA's low point in its 52 week range is $330.25 per share, with $451.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $372.58.

