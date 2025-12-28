Win Streak May End For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, improving almost 1,100 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan stock market now rests just above the 28,550-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for little movement with perhaps a touch of weakness in thin trade between the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the technology and cement sectors. While the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 184.04 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 28,556.02 after trading between 28,404.34 and 28,590.91.

Among the actives, Mega Financial fell 0.25 percent, while First Financial collected 0.68 percent, Fubon Financial dipped 0.16 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.59 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.00 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gained 0.60 percent, Hon Hai Precision improved 0.67 percent, Largan Precision surged 6.00 percent, MediaTek rose 0.36 percent, Delta Electronics perked 0.10 percent, Novatek Microelectronics dropped 0.93 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slumped 1.03 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.69 percent and Cathay Financial, CTBC Financial, Catcher Technology and Formosa Plastics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests slight consolidation as the major averages hugged the line on Friday and finished very slightly under water.

The Dow shed 29,19 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 48,710.97, while the NASDAQ slipped 20.21 points or 0.09 percent to close at 23,593.10 and the S&P 500 eased 2.11 points or 0.03 percent to end at 6,929.94.

For the week, the S&P 500 shot up 1.4 percent, while the Dow and the NASDAQ both jumped 1.2 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday, leading to below average trading activity.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves following the recent upward trend, which lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Friday on supply concerns due to the intensifying conflict between the United States and Venezuela. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was down $1.41 or 2.42 percent at $56.94 per barrel.

