Win Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 820 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,520-point plateau and it's got a solid lead again for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, supported by the oil, finance and technology sectors. The European and U.S. markets saw modest upside and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit. The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday with gains from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies. For the day, the index surged 388.44 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,521.98 after trading between 21,223.61 and 21,539.63. Among the actives, Alibaba Group soared 5.50 percent, while Alibaba Health Info skyrocketed 9.16 percent, ANTA Sports added 0.81 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.66 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 1.84 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.92 percent, CITIC gathered 0.56 percent, CNOOC sank 0.54 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical improved 1.76 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.51 percent, Haier Smart Home gained 0.79 percent, Hang Lung Properties increased 1.31 percent, Henderson Land fell 0.23 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas perked 0.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.93 percent, JD.com accelerated 2.80 percent, Lenovo lost 0.33 percent, Li Auto jumped 2.33 percent, Li Ning slumped 1.23 percent, Meituan surged 5.58 percent, New World Development was up 0.47 percent, Nongfu Spring strengthened 1.96 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 1.86 percent, Xiaomi Corporation spiked 3.06 percent and WuXi Biologics rallied 2.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 167.01 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 44,470.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 190.87 points or 0.98 percent to close at 19,714.27 and the S&P 500 gained 40.45 points or 0.67 percent to end at 6,066.44.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following Friday's sharp pullback.

While Friday's slump partly reflected new tariff threats from President Donald Trump, traders largely shrugged off his latest threat to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S.

Amid a light day on the U.S. economic front, traders were also looking ahead to the release of several key events in the coming days, especially consumer and producer inflation reports and congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Oil prices climbed higher on Monday amid concerns about possible supply shortage due to the latest sanctions by U.S. on Iran's crude exports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March settled higher by $1.32 or about 1.85% at $72.32 a barrel.

