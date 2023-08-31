WILSONS Maintains Webjet (ASX:WEB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, WILSONS maintained coverage of Webjet (ASX:WEB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.36% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Webjet is 8.13. The forecasts range from a low of 5.45 to a high of $10.13. The average price target represents an increase of 9.36% from its latest reported closing price of 7.43.

The projected annual revenue for Webjet is 431MM, an increase of 18.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webjet. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEB is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.88% to 30,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,945K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 3,782K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing an increase of 72.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 295.37% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 3,725K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,969K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,868K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,405K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,330K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEB by 12.57% over the last quarter.

