Wilmar International Posts Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Wilmar International Ltd. (WLMIF.PK) Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $357.2 million, compared to net income of $208.1 million last year.

Core net profit for the quarter was $357.2 million, compared to $208.1 million last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $19.07 billion, up 7.4% from $17.75 billion last year.

Overall sales volume for the Food Products segment grew by 6.5% to 9.3 million metric tons in the third quarter, compared to 8.7 million MT last year, while sales volume for Feed and Industrial Products segment grew by 3.2% to 18.8 million MT from 18.2 million MT last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.