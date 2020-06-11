Willis Towers, The Hartford Partner for Captive Solution

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WLTW has partnered with The Hartford and confirmed the launch of a group captive solution known as Homestead Insurance Company Incorporated Cell (Homestead). It is designed for upper middle-market companies.



The newly launched Homestead will reinsure The Hartford, which will issue admitted insurance policies to members. The members will get the benefit of competitive premiums and lower long-term cost compared to traditional programs. Further, members will also be assisted with additional savings through dividends, greater efficiency in claims handling and control over all administrative decisions of the group program.



Homestead will also offer true insurance for adverse losses from The Hartford and eliminate the cost and time involved in either a single-parent captive or traditional group program.



With the launch of Homestead, Willis Towers will be able to boost its current middle market solutions. It is a valuable risk transfer option for the company.

Willis Towers Watson, being an insurance broker, acts as an intermediary between clients and insurance carriers by advising clients on their risk management requirements, helping them to determine the best means of managing risk and negotiating and placing insurance with insurance carriers through its global distribution network.



In October 2019, it launched three new cyber insurance policies to provide the large enterprise and mid-market clients with innovative, tailored solutions, enabling them to fully assess, protect and recover losses related to cyber risk.



The company partnered with Sompo Global Risk Solutions in September 2019 to create an integrated insurance platform to serve the needs of the middle market commercial real estate segment.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 5.9% in a year, compared with the industry’s rise of 3%. The company's operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and an effective capital deployment will continue to drive shares in the days ahead.

