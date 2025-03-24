Willis Reports on Global Construction Industry Challenges and Opportunities Amid Data Center Boom

Global construction faces labor shortages and rising material costs, impacting project timelines and insurance rates amid a data center boom.

Quiver AI Summary

The Willis Global Construction Rate Trend Report for Q1 2025 highlights the rapid growth of data center projects in the construction industry, driven by technological advancements and AI demands. However, this growth is hampered by significant labor shortages and rising material costs, with North America needing 500,000 additional skilled workers. Similar issues are seen in Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Increased building material costs and recent natural disasters, like the California wildfires, are leading to higher insurance premiums and intensified scrutiny from insurance markets. Despite these challenges, the construction insurance sector is showing resilience, with more stable rates and better terms emerging, particularly in Asia. The report emphasizes the role of sustainable energy investments in response to the data center boom and the insurance industry's ongoing focus on careful underwriting to navigate these complexities.

Potential Positives

The global construction sector is experiencing increased demand for data center projects, presenting significant growth opportunities for the company.

The report highlights resilience within the Builders' Risk and Construction All Risk insurance markets, indicating potential stability in the company’s insurance offerings.

The emphasis on sustainable energy sources and advancements in nuclear technology may lead to new business opportunities in construction and insurance related to these industries.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights critical labor shortages in multiple regions, indicating a potential inability for the company to meet increasing construction demands, which could jeopardize project timelines and quality.

Escalating material costs and anticipated increases in insurance premiums due to recent natural disasters may significantly affect the financial viability of construction projects, leading to potential losses for the company.

The mention of poor quality construction and reduced adherence to safety protocols resulting from labor shortages may raise concerns about the company's operational effectiveness and risk management capabilities.

FAQ

What trends are driving the global construction industry in 2025?

The global construction industry is experiencing growth due to rising data center projects, driven by technological advancements and AI demands.

What are the key challenges facing the construction industry?

Labor shortages and increasing material costs are significant challenges affecting construction and insurance sectors worldwide.

How is the labor shortage impacting North America?

North America faces a critical skilled labor shortage, requiring an estimated additional 500,000 workers to meet construction demands.

What effect do recent natural disasters have on construction insurance?

Recent natural disasters have led to significant insured losses, increasing insurance premiums and impacting construction project costs.

What optimistic developments are noted in the construction insurance market?

The construction insurance sector shows resilience, with stabilizing rates and improved conditions for high-quality risks in Asia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WTW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WTW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/24, 01/28, 01/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$WTW Insider Trading Activity

$WTW insiders have traded $WTW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JULIE JARECKE GEBAUER (Pres.-Health, Wealth & Career) sold 1,616 shares for an estimated $547,404

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $WTW stock to their portfolio, and 337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WTW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WTW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WTW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WTW forecast page.

$WTW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WTW recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WTW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $391.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $382.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Greg Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $400.0 on 12/05/2024

Full Release



LONDON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction industry is experiencing a remarkable uptick in data center projects, propelled by the swift pace of technological advancement and the future demands of artificial intelligence (AI). However, this boom is set against the sobering reality of labor scarcities and escalating material expenses, which present formidable obstacles for both the construction and insurance domains, according to the latest Willis Global Construction Rate Trend Report for Q1, launched by Willis, a WTW company (NASDAQ: WTW).





In North America, the skilled labor shortage is reaching critical levels, with estimates suggesting that an additional 500,000 new workers are required to meet the pending construction demand. Similar labor shortages are a growing problem in Europe and Latin America, while in Asia, the shortage of skilled labor is particularly acute. These shortages can lead to poor quality construction and reduced adherence to safety protocols, prompting insurance markets to closely scrutinize project schedules and costs.





Other key findings highlighted







Economic factors are also playing a significant role in the global construction insurance market.



Economic factors are also playing a significant role in the global construction insurance market.



The ongoing rise in building material costs is pushing project expenses upward, resulting in increased insurance premiums and the recent surge in tariffs, particularly for construction material imports and exports, is anticipated to further amplify these cost pressures.



The ongoing rise in building material costs is pushing project expenses upward, resulting in increased insurance premiums and the recent surge in tariffs, particularly for construction material imports and exports, is anticipated to further amplify these cost pressures.



Recent natural disasters, such as the fires in Los Angeles, have had a significant financial impact on the construction insurance market. Insured loss estimates from the California wildfires range from $32 to $40 billion, affecting over 16,000 structures. This is anticipated to result in insurance premium rate increases for construction projects in California and add pressure to the already strained labor and building material markets.











In the face of these obstacles, we are still witnessing encouraging developments within the global construction insurance sector. The Builders’ risk and Construction All Risk (CAR) insurance market is displaying resilience, with rates stabilizing and increased capacity for more extensive risks. In Asia, we are seeing a market that is on the mend, offering improved rates and terms for quality risks.





Bill Creedon, Global Head of Construction, Willis said “The global data center boom is not only transforming the technology landscape but also catalyzing investments in the energy sector, with a strong emphasis on sustainable energy sources like solar, wind, and green hydrogen. Moreover, the nuclear industry is increasingly exploring the potential of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to power these facilities. Nonetheless, we are witnessing a robust response from the insurance market, with a continued emphasis on meticulous underwriting to address the evolving technological landscape. With our unique specialist industry knowledge and expertise, we continue to help our construction clients navigate through this difficult business environment.”





The report can be downloaded



here.









About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.





Learn more at



wtwco.com



.







Media contact







Sarah Booker:







Sarah.Booker@wtwco.com



/ +44 7917 72240



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.