Willis Lease Finance Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Surge

November 04, 2024 — 11:03 pm EST

Willis Lease Finance ( (WLFC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Willis Lease Finance presented to its investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, a prominent player in the aviation leasing sector, specializes in leasing commercial aircraft engines and related services globally.

The company reported a robust third-quarter performance for 2024 with a notable increase in pre-tax income and a recurring quarterly dividend, emphasizing its strong market position.

Key financial highlights include a 69% increase in pre-tax income to $34.5 million and a significant rise in total revenues to $146.2 million, driven by growth in lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues. The company’s strategic investments in equipment and expansion of its credit facility underscore its commitment to growth and customer service.

Quarterly lease rent revenue grew by 21.2%, while maintenance reserve revenue surged by 32%. The company also experienced a substantial gain on the sale of leased equipment and increased sales in spare parts. These achievements are attributed to the company’s integrated services and the aviation sector’s robust demand.

Looking ahead, Willis Lease Finance remains focused on leveraging its comprehensive service offerings to meet ongoing industry demands, supported by its expanded financial resources and strategic growth initiatives.

