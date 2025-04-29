Willis Lease Finance Corporation Secures $64.8 Million in Japanese Operating Lease Transactions

Willis Lease Finance Corporation closed three JOLCO transactions totaling $64.8 million, enhancing its financing options and partnerships.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced the completion of three Japanese operating lease transactions totaling $64.8 million, aimed at financing commercial aircraft engines. Two of these loans closed in the first quarter of 2025 for specific PW1127GA-JM and PW1133G-JM engines, maturing in 2033, while the third loan for a LEAP-1A engine closed in April 2025 and matures in 2034. This brings WLFC's total JOLCO financings to around $119.8 million. The company's EVP and CFO, Scott B. Flaherty, highlighted the JOLCO market as a beneficial avenue for diversifying financing and strengthening relationships with Japanese partners. WLFC, a leading lessor of aircraft engines, also provides various aviation services globally, including engine maintenance and asset management.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation successfully closed three JOLCO transactions, raising US$64.8 million, indicating strong financial performance and growth in diverse financing options.

The total JOLCO financings have now reached approximately US$119.8 million, showcasing the company's effective strategy in expanding its funding sources.

The new financing agreements enhance WLFC's relationship with Japanese counterparties, which may provide further opportunities for collaboration and business growth in the region.

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's actual results, indicating potential instability in future performance.

The company emphasizes its dependence on the airline industry and global economic conditions, suggesting a vulnerability to external factors such as war, terrorist activity, and pandemics.

The mention of trends in the airline industry and the company’s ability to capitalize on them raises concerns about its adaptability and market positioning in a rapidly changing sector.

What is a JOLCO transaction?

A JOLCO transaction is a Japanese operating lease with a call option, typically involving financing for aircraft engines.

How much financing did WLFC close for JOLCO transactions?

WLFC closed three JOLCO transactions totaling US$64.8 million in financing.

What engines were involved in the recent JOLCO transactions?

The transactions involved a PW1127GA-JM engine, a PW1133G-JM engine, and a LEAP-1A engine.

What is the total JOLCO financing by WLFC to date?

The total JOLCO financings by WLFC have reached approximately US$119.8 million.

Who is the CFO of Willis Lease Finance Corporation?

The CFO of WLFC is Scott B. Flaherty, who is also EVP of the company.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,739,049 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 13,800 shares for an estimated $2,600,741 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced the closing of three Japanese operating lease with call option (“JOLCO”) transactions, totaling US$64.8 million in financing. Two of the loans closed in the first quarter of 2025 for a PW1127GA-JM engine and a PW1133G-JM engine, respectively, and mature in 2033. The third loan closed in April of 2025 for a LEAP-1A engine and matures in 2034. These transactions bring WLFC’s total JOLCO financings to approximately US$119.8 million.





“The JOLCO market remains an attractive way to diversify financing options and we’re proud to deepen our relationship with Japanese counterparties,” said Scott B. Flaherty, WLFC EVP and Chief Financial Officer. “Through global capital sources like this, WLFC is able to offer our airline customers compelling lease and financing solutions.”





WLFC closed its first JOLCO engine transaction in August of 2023.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.











