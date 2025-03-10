Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Annual Revenues of $569.2 Million and Pre-Tax Income of $152.6 Million for 2024

Willis Lease Finance Corporation reported record revenues of $569.2 million and a pre-tax income of $152.6 million for 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced record total revenues of $569.2 million and pre-tax income of $152.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, marking significant growth over 2023. Key drivers of this performance included a 30.4% increase in core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues, as well as substantial growth in short-term and long-term maintenance revenue as demand for aviation services surged. WLFC also expanded its credit facility to $1 billion to support ongoing growth initiatives. The company maintained a solid balance sheet with assets rising to $3.3 billion and increased its dividend to $0.25 per share. A conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

Reported record annual total revenues of $569.2 million, marking a 36.0% increase compared to 2023.

Achieved a pre-tax income of $152.6 million, which is a 127.4% increase from the prior year.

Core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues reached an all-time high of $452.1 million, up 30.4% year-over-year.

Successfully refinanced and expanded its credit facility to $1.0 billion, enhancing financial liquidity to support continued growth.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant revenue growth, the company faced a dramatic 416.0% increase in the write-down of equipment, indicating potential issues with asset valuation or management.

Total net finance costs increased by 33.0%, which could reflect higher borrowing expenses and affect future profitability.

The income from joint ventures decreased by 76.4%, which may indicate challenges or struggles in that segment of the business.

FAQ

What were Willis Lease Finance Corporation's total revenues in 2024?

Willis Lease Finance Corporation reported total revenues of $569.2 million for the year 2024.

How much did pre-tax income increase in 2024?

Pre-tax income increased by 127.4% to $152.6 million in 2024 compared to $67.1 million in 2023.

What drove the revenue growth for WLFC in 2024?

The revenue growth was primarily driven by core lease and maintenance revenues in a strong aviation marketplace.

What is the significance of WLFC's lease portfolio growth?

The lease portfolio grew to $2,872.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting significant asset accumulation.

When is the next conference call to discuss WLFC's results?

The next conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,041,150 .

. AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,350 shares for an estimated $2,056,275 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) today reported record annual total revenues of $569.2 million and pre-tax income of $152.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, aggregate, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were at an all-time record high of $452.1 million, up 30.4% as compared to $346.8 million in 2023. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with a strong aviation marketplace.





“In 2024 we leveraged our strong earnings to reinvest in the most in demand engines and aircraft,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “Our ability to profitably deploy nearly $1 billion is a direct reflection on how our platform maximizes the value of assets.”







2024 Highlights









The Company generated a record $152.6 million of pre-tax income in 2024, up 127.4% compared to $67.1 million in 2023.









Lease rent revenue increased by $25.1 million, or 11.8%, to a record $238.2 million in 2024, compared to $213.1 million in 2023.









Maintenance reserve revenue was $213.9 million, another record high in 2024, an increase of 60.0%, compared to $133.7 million in 2023, reflecting the increased size of the lease portfolio and specifically those leases on short-term lease conditions. Engines out on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $174.5 million of short-term maintenance revenues in 2024, compared to $118.3 million in the prior year. There was $39.4 million of long-term maintenance revenue recognized in 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year. Long-term maintenance revenue is recognized at the end of a lease period as the related maintenance reserve liability is released from the balance sheet.









Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $27.1 million in 2024, compared to $20.4 million in 2023. The increase in spare parts sales reflects the demand for surplus material that we are seeing as operators extend the lives of their current generation engine portfolios. Equipment sales were $1.0 million for the sale of one engine in 2024, as compared to no equipment sales in 2023.









Gain on sale of leased equipment was $45.1 million in 2024, reflecting the sale of 35 engines, eight airframes, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. Gain on sale of leased equipment was $10.6 million in 2023, reflecting the sale of 28 engines, one airframe, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio.









The book value of lease assets including equipment held for operating lease, maintenance rights, notes receivable, and investments in sales-type leases, increased to $2,872.3 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2,223.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Inclusive of lease assets in our joint ventures, the book value of lease assets increased to $3,238.4 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2,495.4 million as of December 31, 2023.









Diluted weighted average income per common share was $15.34 for 2024, compared to $6.23 in 2023.









Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $80.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $67.73 at December 31, 2023.









The Company paid its second consecutive, recurring quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share in November of 2024, and subsequent to year end 2024, declared and paid its third consecutive, recurring dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share in February of this year.









In October of 2024, the Company refinanced and expanded its $500 million credit facility, entering into a new five-year, $1.0 billion credit facility, providing incremental liquidity to support our continued growth.









Balance Sheet







As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,872.3 million, consisting of $2,635.9 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $183.6 million of notes receivable, $31.1 million of maintenance rights, and $21.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 354 engines, 16 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,223.4 million, consisting of $2,112.8 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $92.6 million of notes receivable, $9.2 million of maintenance rights, and $8.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.







Conference Call







WLFC will hold a conference call on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (877) 612-6725, International +1 (646) 828-8082, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 808553. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at



www.wlfc.global



under the Investor Relations section for details.







Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.



















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended





December 31,

















Years Ended





December 31,





























2024

















2023









% Change

















2024

















2023









% Change











REVENUE

































Lease rent revenue





$





64,584









$





51,929





24.4





%









$





238,236









$





213,138





11.8





%









Maintenance reserve revenue









57,381













37,059





54.8





%













213,908













133,668





60.0





%









Spare parts and equipment sales









6,762













7,398





(8.6





)%













27,099













20,359





33.1





%









Interest revenue









3,718













2,311





60.9





%













11,683













8,721





34.0





%









Gain on sale of leased equipment









11,915













5,480





117.4





%













45,063













10,581





325.9





%









Maintenance services revenue









6,202













7,461





(16.9





)%













24,158













24,168





—





%









Other revenue









2,235













2,641





(15.4





)%













9,076













7,920





14.6





%









Total revenue









152,797













114,279





33.7





%













569,223













418,555





36.0





%









































EXPENSES

































Depreciation and amortization expense









24,157













22,794





6.0





%













92,460













90,925





1.7





%









Cost of spare parts and equipment sales









5,849













5,626





4.0





%













22,852













15,207





50.3





%









Cost of maintenance services









6,823













6,808





0.2





%













24,470













21,159





15.6





%









Write-down of equipment









10,362













2,008





416.0





%













11,228













4,398





155.3





%









General and administrative









42,452













29,637





43.2





%













146,757













115,740





26.8





%









Technical expense









4,370













8,353





(47.7





)%













22,294













28,109





(20.7





)%









Net finance costs:

































Interest expense









29,386













22,269





32.0





%













104,764













78,795





33.0





%









Total net finance costs









29,386













22,269





32.0





%













104,764













78,795





33.0





%









Total expenses









123,399













97,495





26.6





%













424,825













354,333





19.9





%









































Income from operations









29,398













16,784





75.2





%













144,398













64,222





124.8





%









Income from joint ventures









992













4,197





(76.4





)%













8,247













2,908





183.6





%









Income before income taxes









30,390













20,981





44.8





%













152,645













67,130





127.4





%









Income tax expense









9,329













10,028





(7.0





)%













44,033













23,349





88.6





%









Net income









21,061













10,953





92.3





%













108,612













43,781





148.1





%









Preferred stock dividends









1,368













903





51.5





%













4,126













3,334





23.8





%









Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs









69













12





475.0





%













108













75





44.0





%









Net income attributable to common shareholders





$





19,624









$





10,038





95.5





%









$





104,378









$





40,372





158.5





%













































































Basic weighted average income per common share





$





2.97









$





1.57

















$





15.97









$





6.40













Diluted weighted average income per common share





$





2.81









$





1.53

















$





15.34









$





6.23













































































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding









6,603













6,375





















6,536













6,305













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding









6,983













6,559





















6,804













6,481











































Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

















(In thousands, except per share data)

























December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023











ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





9,110









$





7,071









Restricted cash









123,392













160,958









Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation









2,635,910













2,112,837









Maintenance rights









31,134













9,180









Equipment held for sale









12,269













805









Receivables, net









38,291













58,485









Spare parts inventory









72,150













40,954









Investments









62,670













58,044









Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation









48,061













37,160









Intangible assets, net









2,929













1,040









Notes receivable, net









183,629













92,621









Investments in sales-type leases, net









21,606













8,759









Other assets









56,045













64,430









Total assets





$





3,297,196









$





2,652,344

























LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















Liabilities:

















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





75,983









$





52,937









Deferred income taxes









185,049













147,779









Debt obligations









2,264,552













1,802,881









Maintenance reserves









97,817













92,497









Security deposits









23,424













23,790









Unearned revenue









37,911













43,533









Total liabilities









2,684,736













2,163,417

























Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)









63,122













49,964

























Shareholders’ equity:

















Common stock ($0.01 par value)









72













68









Paid-in capital in excess of par









50,928













29,667









Retained earnings









491,439













397,781









Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax









6,899













11,447









Total shareholders’ equity









549,338













438,963









Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity





$





3,297,196









$





2,652,344























CONTACT:











Scott B. Flaherty

















Chief Financial Officer

















561.413.0112







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.