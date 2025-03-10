Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Record Annual Revenues of $569.2 Million and Pre-Tax Income of $152.6 Million for 2024

Willis Lease Finance Corporation reported record revenues of $569.2 million and a pre-tax income of $152.6 million for 2024.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced record total revenues of $569.2 million and pre-tax income of $152.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, marking significant growth over 2023. Key drivers of this performance included a 30.4% increase in core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues, as well as substantial growth in short-term and long-term maintenance revenue as demand for aviation services surged. WLFC also expanded its credit facility to $1 billion to support ongoing growth initiatives. The company maintained a solid balance sheet with assets rising to $3.3 billion and increased its dividend to $0.25 per share. A conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, to discuss these results further.
- Reported record annual total revenues of $569.2 million, marking a 36.0% increase compared to 2023.
- Achieved a pre-tax income of $152.6 million, which is a 127.4% increase from the prior year.
- Core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues reached an all-time high of $452.1 million, up 30.4% year-over-year.
- Successfully refinanced and expanded its credit facility to $1.0 billion, enhancing financial liquidity to support continued growth.
- Despite significant revenue growth, the company faced a dramatic 416.0% increase in the write-down of equipment, indicating potential issues with asset valuation or management.
- Total net finance costs increased by 33.0%, which could reflect higher borrowing expenses and affect future profitability.
- The income from joint ventures decreased by 76.4%, which may indicate challenges or struggles in that segment of the business.
What were Willis Lease Finance Corporation's total revenues in 2024?
Willis Lease Finance Corporation reported total revenues of $569.2 million for the year 2024.
How much did pre-tax income increase in 2024?
Pre-tax income increased by 127.4% to $152.6 million in 2024 compared to $67.1 million in 2023.
What drove the revenue growth for WLFC in 2024?
The revenue growth was primarily driven by core lease and maintenance revenues in a strong aviation marketplace.
What is the significance of WLFC's lease portfolio growth?
The lease portfolio grew to $2,872.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting significant asset accumulation.
When is the next conference call to discuss WLFC's results?
The next conference call is scheduled for March 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205.
- BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200
- SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,041,150.
- AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,350 shares for an estimated $2,056,275.
- RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 168,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,006,835
- M3F, INC. removed 65,000 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,490,750
- UBS GROUP AG added 50,206 shares (+1869.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,420,255
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 19,078 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,959,638
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 18,739 shares (-31.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,889,279
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 17,500 shares (+3.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,632,125
- STATE STREET CORP added 17,327 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,596,218
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC”) today reported record annual total revenues of $569.2 million and pre-tax income of $152.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, aggregate, core lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were at an all-time record high of $452.1 million, up 30.4% as compared to $346.8 million in 2023. The growth was predominantly driven by core, recurring lease and maintenance revenues associated with a strong aviation marketplace.
“In 2024 we leveraged our strong earnings to reinvest in the most in demand engines and aircraft,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “Our ability to profitably deploy nearly $1 billion is a direct reflection on how our platform maximizes the value of assets.”
2024 Highlights
The Company generated a record $152.6 million of pre-tax income in 2024, up 127.4% compared to $67.1 million in 2023.
Lease rent revenue increased by $25.1 million, or 11.8%, to a record $238.2 million in 2024, compared to $213.1 million in 2023.
Maintenance reserve revenue was $213.9 million, another record high in 2024, an increase of 60.0%, compared to $133.7 million in 2023, reflecting the increased size of the lease portfolio and specifically those leases on short-term lease conditions. Engines out on lease with “non-reimbursable” usage fees generated $174.5 million of short-term maintenance revenues in 2024, compared to $118.3 million in the prior year. There was $39.4 million of long-term maintenance revenue recognized in 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the prior year. Long-term maintenance revenue is recognized at the end of a lease period as the related maintenance reserve liability is released from the balance sheet.
Spare parts and equipment sales increased to $27.1 million in 2024, compared to $20.4 million in 2023. The increase in spare parts sales reflects the demand for surplus material that we are seeing as operators extend the lives of their current generation engine portfolios. Equipment sales were $1.0 million for the sale of one engine in 2024, as compared to no equipment sales in 2023.
Gain on sale of leased equipment was $45.1 million in 2024, reflecting the sale of 35 engines, eight airframes, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio. Gain on sale of leased equipment was $10.6 million in 2023, reflecting the sale of 28 engines, one airframe, and other parts and equipment from the lease portfolio.
The book value of lease assets including equipment held for operating lease, maintenance rights, notes receivable, and investments in sales-type leases, increased to $2,872.3 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2,223.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Inclusive of lease assets in our joint ventures, the book value of lease assets increased to $3,238.4 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2,495.4 million as of December 31, 2023.
Diluted weighted average income per common share was $15.34 for 2024, compared to $6.23 in 2023.
Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $80.74 at December 31, 2024, compared to $67.73 at December 31, 2023.
The Company paid its second consecutive, recurring quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share in November of 2024, and subsequent to year end 2024, declared and paid its third consecutive, recurring dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share in February of this year.
In October of 2024, the Company refinanced and expanded its $500 million credit facility, entering into a new five-year, $1.0 billion credit facility, providing incremental liquidity to support our continued growth.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,872.3 million, consisting of $2,635.9 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $183.6 million of notes receivable, $31.1 million of maintenance rights, and $21.6 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 354 engines, 16 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment. As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s lease portfolio was $2,223.4 million, consisting of $2,112.8 million of equipment held in our operating lease portfolio, $92.6 million of notes receivable, $9.2 million of maintenance rights, and $8.8 million of investments in sales-type leases, which represented 337 engines, 12 aircraft, one marine vessel and other leased parts and equipment.
Conference Call
WLFC will hold a conference call on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial: US and Canada (877) 612-6725, International +1 (646) 828-8082, wait for the conference operator and provide the operator with the Conference ID 808553. A digital replay will be available two hours after the completion of the conference call. To access the replay, please visit our website at
www.wlfc.global
under the Investor Relations section for details.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation
Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Years Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
REVENUE
Lease rent revenue
$
64,584
$
51,929
24.4
%
$
238,236
$
213,138
11.8
%
Maintenance reserve revenue
57,381
37,059
54.8
%
213,908
133,668
60.0
%
Spare parts and equipment sales
6,762
7,398
(8.6
)%
27,099
20,359
33.1
%
Interest revenue
3,718
2,311
60.9
%
11,683
8,721
34.0
%
Gain on sale of leased equipment
11,915
5,480
117.4
%
45,063
10,581
325.9
%
Maintenance services revenue
6,202
7,461
(16.9
)%
24,158
24,168
—
%
Other revenue
2,235
2,641
(15.4
)%
9,076
7,920
14.6
%
Total revenue
152,797
114,279
33.7
%
569,223
418,555
36.0
%
EXPENSES
Depreciation and amortization expense
24,157
22,794
6.0
%
92,460
90,925
1.7
%
Cost of spare parts and equipment sales
5,849
5,626
4.0
%
22,852
15,207
50.3
%
Cost of maintenance services
6,823
6,808
0.2
%
24,470
21,159
15.6
%
Write-down of equipment
10,362
2,008
416.0
%
11,228
4,398
155.3
%
General and administrative
42,452
29,637
43.2
%
146,757
115,740
26.8
%
Technical expense
4,370
8,353
(47.7
)%
22,294
28,109
(20.7
)%
Net finance costs:
Interest expense
29,386
22,269
32.0
%
104,764
78,795
33.0
%
Total net finance costs
29,386
22,269
32.0
%
104,764
78,795
33.0
%
Total expenses
123,399
97,495
26.6
%
424,825
354,333
19.9
%
Income from operations
29,398
16,784
75.2
%
144,398
64,222
124.8
%
Income from joint ventures
992
4,197
(76.4
)%
8,247
2,908
183.6
%
Income before income taxes
30,390
20,981
44.8
%
152,645
67,130
127.4
%
Income tax expense
9,329
10,028
(7.0
)%
44,033
23,349
88.6
%
Net income
21,061
10,953
92.3
%
108,612
43,781
148.1
%
Preferred stock dividends
1,368
903
51.5
%
4,126
3,334
23.8
%
Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs
69
12
475.0
%
108
75
44.0
%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
19,624
$
10,038
95.5
%
$
104,378
$
40,372
158.5
%
Basic weighted average income per common share
$
2.97
$
1.57
$
15.97
$
6.40
Diluted weighted average income per common share
$
2.81
$
1.53
$
15.34
$
6.23
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
6,603
6,375
6,536
6,305
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
6,983
6,559
6,804
6,481
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,110
$
7,071
Restricted cash
123,392
160,958
Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation
2,635,910
2,112,837
Maintenance rights
31,134
9,180
Equipment held for sale
12,269
805
Receivables, net
38,291
58,485
Spare parts inventory
72,150
40,954
Investments
62,670
58,044
Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation
48,061
37,160
Intangible assets, net
2,929
1,040
Notes receivable, net
183,629
92,621
Investments in sales-type leases, net
21,606
8,759
Other assets
56,045
64,430
Total assets
$
3,297,196
$
2,652,344
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
75,983
$
52,937
Deferred income taxes
185,049
147,779
Debt obligations
2,264,552
1,802,881
Maintenance reserves
97,817
92,497
Security deposits
23,424
23,790
Unearned revenue
37,911
43,533
Total liabilities
2,684,736
2,163,417
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value)
63,122
49,964
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock ($0.01 par value)
72
68
Paid-in capital in excess of par
50,928
29,667
Retained earnings
491,439
397,781
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
6,899
11,447
Total shareholders’ equity
549,338
438,963
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders’ equity
$
3,297,196
$
2,652,344
CONTACT:
Scott B. Flaherty
Chief Financial Officer
561.413.0112
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.