Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Global Engine Maintenance Form Joint Venture to Establish Engine Test Cell Facility in Florida

Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Global Engine Maintenance form a joint venture to address engine testing capacity shortages.

Quiver AI Summary

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) announced that its subsidiary, Willis Engine Repair Center (WERC), has formed a joint venture with Global Engine Maintenance (GEM) to create Willis Global Engine Testing (WGET) in West Palm Beach, Florida. This initiative aims to construct an engine test cell facility to address the shortage of such facilities in North America, particularly focusing on CFM56 engine overhauls. WLFC's CEO, Austin C. Willis, emphasized that the joint venture will enhance service turnaround times for both companies and their clients. GEM's Vice Chairman, Dominic Raja, highlighted the partnership as a critical step in expanding their engine MRO capabilities. Groundbreaking for the facility is expected in late 2025.

Potential Positives

Establishment of the joint venture Willis Global Engine Testing (WGET) addresses the significant shortage of engine test cell facilities in North America, positioning WLFC to capitalize on increased demand for testing services.

The partnership with Global Engine Maintenance (GEM) combines WLFC's extensive leasing and asset management experience with GEM's specialization in CFM56 engine overhauls, enhancing service offerings for clients.

The new facility aims to improve turnaround times for engine services, benefiting not only WLFC and GEM but also third-party customers, which may lead to increased customer satisfaction and retention.

The capability to service newer generation engine types in the future suggests potential for growth and adaptation to evolving market needs within the aviation sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the joint venture highlights a significant shortage of engine test cell facilities in North America, indicating potential operational challenges for the company and its partners.

The press release's extensive cautionary language about forward-looking statements emphasizes the risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The need for a joint venture to build a facility for engine testing may suggest that the company is currently lacking in infrastructure or capabilities, which could impact its competitive position in the market.

FAQ

What is the new joint venture announced by Willis Lease Finance Corporation?

Willis Lease Finance Corporation's new joint venture is called Willis Global Engine Testing, created with Global Engine Maintenance to build an engine test cell facility.

Where will the new engine test cell facility be located?

The new engine test cell facility will be located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

What type of engines will the facility initially service?

The facility will initially service CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines, with plans for future support of newer generation engine types.

What are the benefits of the joint venture for customers?

The joint venture aims to improve turnaround times for engine maintenance, benefiting WLFC, GEM, and third-party customers.

When is the construction for the facility expected to begin?

The joint venture plans to break ground on the engine test cell facility in late 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WLFC Insider Trading Activity

$WLFC insiders have traded $WLFC stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES F IV WILLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 50,700 shares for an estimated $10,255,205 .

. BRIAN RICHARD HOLE (PRESIDENT) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $4,066,200

SCOTT B. FLAHERTY (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,041,150 .

. AUSTIN CHANDLER WILLIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,350 shares for an estimated $2,056,275 .

. RAE ANN MCKEATING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $143,837.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WLFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $WLFC stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, today announced its subsidiary, Willis Engine Repair Center



®



(“WERC



®



”), entered into an agreement with independent MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) provider Global Engine Maintenance (“GEM”) to create a joint venture named Willis Global Engine Testing (“WGET”) to build an engine test cell facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.





The new joint venture brings together WLFC’s decades of industry experience with GEM’s specialization in offering full CFM56 engine overhauls to address the significant shortage of engine test cell facilities in North America.





“The market currently lacks adequate testing capacity, hindering lessors and operators from efficiently returning engines to service. Through this investment in our services business, we expect to improve turnaround times of customer shop visits for WLFC, GEM, and third-party customers,” said Austin C. Willis, Chief Executive Officer of WLFC. “This joint venture with a proven engine MRO provider efficiently shares each partner’s expertise to mitigate risk and accelerate market entry.”





“This joint venture marks a significant milestone for GEM as we continue expanding our capabilities, elevating our presence in the global engine MRO market to better serve our customers and the broader aviation market. Willis Lease Finance Corporation is a globally recognized leader in aircraft engine leasing, asset management, and services known for its innovative solutions and deep industry expertise. By partnering with WLFC, we are combining our deep expertise in CFM56 MRO with their extensive leasing and asset management solutions to deliver a streamlined, high-quality engine testing experience,” said Dominic Raja, Vice Chairman and President of GEM.”





The facility will initially service CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines with the ability to service newer generation engine types in the future. The joint venture plans to break ground on the site in late 2025.







About Willis Lease Finance Corporation







Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center



®



, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.





Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as war, terrorist activity and health pandemics; changes in oil prices, rising inflation and other disruptions to world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in such filings. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







About Global Engine Maintenance







Global Engine Maintenance (GEM) is a leading independent CFM56 MRO provider, delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and customized engine solutions to airlines, lessors, and operators worldwide. With 15 years of expertise, GEM stands out for its flexibility, rapid turnaround times, and customer-focused approach, offering full-service capabilities with a wide range of solutions, including overhauls, performance restoration repairs, module swaps, hospital shop visits, and on-wing support. By combining cutting-edge technology, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to operational excellence, GEM provides tailored maintenance programs that maximize engine life and minimize costs.











CONTACT:











Lynn Mailliard Kohler





















Director, Global Corporate Communications

















415.328.4798







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.