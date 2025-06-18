Willis Launches Zest Insurance: A Digital Platform for Australia's SME Market

Willis launches Zest Insurance, a digital platform for SMEs in Australia, offering streamlined insurance solutions and broker support.

Willis, a WTW business, has launched Zest Insurance, a digital insurance platform designed specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Australia. This new platform aims to modernize the insurance purchasing experience for SMEs, which constitute a significant portion of the Australian market with 97% having 20 or fewer employees. Zest Insurance provides a fully digital journey for businesses to obtain, manage, and renew insurance policies online, while also offering tailored industry-specific solutions. The platform is initially available to the administration and support services sector, with plans for future expansion, and policies will be underwritten by Chubb. The initiative seeks to address outdated processes in SME insurance, focusing on convenience, speed, and user-friendly design, while also providing on-demand expert broker support.

The launch of Zest Insurance addresses the significant market need for a streamlined digital insurance solution for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Australia, which comprises 97% of businesses in the region.

Zest Insurance differentiates itself by providing industry-specific insurance solutions, ensuring tailored coverage that better meets the diverse needs of different sectors.

The platform combines a fully digital customer journey with on-demand insurance broker support, enhancing user experience and accessibility for business owners.

Exclusively underwritten by Chubb, a reputable leader in insurance, Zest Insurance adds credibility and trust to the offerings, appealing to SMEs seeking reliable insurance solutions.

The press release reveals that the Australian SME market has been slower to adopt digital insurance solutions compared to global counterparts, suggesting potential challenges in market penetration and acceptance of Zest Insurance.

Zest Insurance is currently limited to the administration and support services industry, which may restrict its initial market size and growth potential.

The reliance on a single insurer, Chubb, for underwriting could introduce risks related to product diversity and could limit options for customers seeking different coverage solutions.

What is Zest Insurance?

Zest Insurance is a digital insurance platform launched by Willis for small and medium enterprises in Australia, offering seamless online insurance solutions.

Who is Zest Insurance designed for?

Zest Insurance is tailored specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Australian market.

What benefits does Zest Insurance offer SMEs?

Zest Insurance provides a fully digital customer journey, industry-specific solutions, user-friendly design, and on-demand insurance broker support.

Which industries will initially have access to Zest Insurance?

The initial offering is for businesses in the administration and support services industry, including bookkeepers and management consultants.

Who underwrites Zest Insurance policies?

Zest Insurance policies for the initial industry offering are exclusively underwritten by Chubb, a leading global insurer.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today launches Zest Insurance, a cutting-edge digital insurance platform tailored specifically for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Australia.





Zest Insurance represents a bold step forward in the digital transformation of SME insurance. It offers a seamless, fast and intuitive online experience backed by expert broker support. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern business owners, Zest Insurance empowers SMEs to purchase, manage and renew their insurance policies entirely online.





James Baum, Head of Pacific, WTW says: “The launch of Zest Insurance comes at a pivotal time for the Australian SME market. With 97% of businesses having 20 or fewer employees, the platform is poised to serve a vast and growing segment of the market. Zest Insurance aims to bridge the gap between traditional insurance models and the digital expectations of modern SME owners.”





Brent Lehmann, Head of Commercial & Affinity, Pacific at Willis, adds: “SMEs are the backbone of the Australian economy, yet many still face outdated, complex processes when it comes to insurance. They increasingly demand convenience, speed and tailored insurance solutions. Zest Insurance is our answer to that challenge, bringing together digital convenience and trusted expertise in one powerful platform. It aims to make purchasing business insurance more straightforward for small business owners.”





The Australian SME market, valued at over AUD 9 billion in gross written premium, has been slower to adopt digital insurance solutions compared to global counterparts. Zest Insurance aims to close that gap by offering:









A fully digital customer journey



– from insurance quote to bind, renewal, and policy management, all conducted online.



– from insurance quote to bind, renewal, and policy management, all conducted online.





Industry-specific insurance solutions



– with one dedicated insurer per industry to ensure tailored coverage to protect businesses.



– with one dedicated insurer per industry to ensure tailored coverage to protect businesses.





User-friendly design



– intuitive forms and interfaces built to enhance and simplify the customer experience.



– intuitive forms and interfaces built to enhance and simplify the customer experience.





Insurance broker support on demand



– expert advice available when needed, ensuring confidence and clarity.







Zest Insurance will be available initially to businesses in the administration and support services industry, including bookkeepers, payroll services, management and marketing consultants, market research firms and more, with plans to expand industry offerings in future phases. Zest Insurance policies for this first industry will be exclusively underwritten by Chubb, a world leader in insurance.





James adds: “We’ve built Zest Insurance to be more than just a platform. It’s a new way of thinking about SME insurance. It’s about simplicity, transparency and putting the customer first. Together, we’re setting a new standard for SME insurance, starting in Australia.”





