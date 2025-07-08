Willis Launches 'Undercover': A $200 Million Facility for Geopolitical Cargo Coverage

Willis and Markel launched 'Undercover,' a $200 million facility for cargo owners covering geopolitical risks and uncertainties.

Willis, a WTW business, has introduced 'Undercover', a new $200 million insurance facility designed to address various geopolitical risks faced by cargo owners globally. Developed in collaboration with specialist insurer Markel, Undercover provides tailored coverage for cargo, war on land, terrorism, political violence, and confiscation, minimizing coverage gaps and the complexity of claims disputes. With the ongoing geopolitical instability affecting trade and global supply chains, this innovative solution aims to offer cargo owners certainty and protection against fluctuating insurance costs associated with changing country risk ratings. The initiative highlights the commitment of both companies to support cargo owners in navigating the complexities of today's geopolitical landscape.

Potential Positives

Launch of the ‘Undercover’ facility, a $200 million offering, enhances the company's portfolio with innovative risk transfer solutions for geopolitical exposures affecting cargo owners.

This new product addresses critical risks such as war, terrorism, and political violence, providing comprehensive coverage tailored to client needs.

By minimizing coverage gaps and reducing claims disputes, ‘Undercover’ offers cargo owners greater certainty and confidence in a time of heightened geopolitical risk.

Collaborative effort with Markel enhances credibility and market reach, positioning Willis as a leader in providing specialized insurance solutions amidst political instability.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new $200 million facility in a period of heightened geopolitical risk may indicate that the company is responding to increasing concerns in the market, suggesting vulnerabilities within existing offerings.

While the product aims to provide certainty in a complex geopolitical landscape, the emphasis on these risks may highlight ongoing instability in global trade, potentially affecting customer confidence in broader market conditions.

The need for a specialized solution like 'Undercover' suggests there are significant gaps in the market regarding conventional coverage options for cargo owners, indicating potential shortcomings in existing offerings from the company and its competitors.

FAQ

What is the Undercover facility launched by Willis?

The Undercover facility is a $200 million solution for geopolitical exposures faced by cargo owners globally.

What types of coverage does Undercover provide?

Undercover provides coverage for war on land, terrorism, political violence, and confiscation, tailored to client needs.

How does Undercover minimize claims disputes?

This facility reduces coverage gaps and eliminates the need to establish claim motivation, minimizing potential disputes.

Who developed the Undercover facility?

The Undercover facility was developed by Willis in collaboration with the specialist insurer Markel.

How does Undercover support cargo owners?

Undercover offers certainty of cover and protection from fluctuating insurance costs amid geopolitical instability.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

LONDON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), has launched



‘Undercover’



, a new $200 million facility, combining coverage for a range of geopolitical exposures faced by cargo owners worldwide.





Developed by Willis in a joint proposition with specialist insurer, Markel, Undercover offers a unique approach to the risk transfer of cargo, war on land, terrorism, political violence and confiscation coverage, with sections of coverage selected based on the individual needs of the client. This single-facility approach minimizes coverage gaps and reduces the likelihood of claims disputes, as well as removing the need to establish the motivation for a claim.





In challenging times of political instability, Undercover offers certainty of cover to cargo owners. It also provides protection from fluctuating insurance costs when country risk ratings change, as cargo cover is frequently provided on a global basis.





Ben Abraham, Global CEO, Willis Marine, said, “In a period of heightened geopolitical risk, cargo owners face enormous uncertainty in fast changing situations. This innovative solution is the first that offers a clear, comprehensive approach to cover, offering the maximum certainty exactly when it’s needed and when the worst happens.”





Brook Styles, Head of Cargo, Markel International said: “The transportation of goods is highly sensitive to geopolitical uncertainty, which has the potential to disrupt trade routes, increase operating costs and put pressure on the resilience of global supply chains. We’re therefore pleased to have launched this new product, which provides support to cargo owners by helping them navigate today’s complex geopolitical risk environment with added confidence, clarity and simplicity.”





For more information on the risks covered:



https://www.wtwco.com/en-gb/solutions/products/undercover









About WTW







At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.





Willis is one of the oldest names in marine insurance having commenced as a marine broker in 1828. Our Global Marine team has 650+ marine risk and insurance specialists work together address the needs of the marine sector through innovative risk advice and customized solutions. Within Global Marine, our 200+ cargo insurance experts work within an industry practice framework to provide sector specific advice and a risk-centred solutions. Our teams collaborate to ensure our clients are getting the best of Willis across the geographies and sectors we serve.







About Markel







We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.







Media Contacts







Lauren David:







Lauren.david@wtwco.com



/ +44 7385947619









Candela Farroni:







Candela.farroni@haggiepartners.com



/ +44 7795 155654



