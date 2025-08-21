Williams a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (WMB)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Williams Cos Inc is a member of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.32% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $11,630,714 worth of WMB shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Williams Cos Inc is $2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 09/12/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WMB, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
WMB operates in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, among companies like Enbridge Inc (ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).
