Williams-Sonoma Q3 Profit Rises

November 19, 2025 — 09:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported its third-quarter results with profit increasing driven by topline growth.

Third-quarter net earnings increased to $241.6 million or $1.96 per share, compared to $237.3 million or $1.87 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased to $1.88 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

"We are proud to deliver strong results in the third quarter of 2025 with an accelerating positive top-line comp and continued outperformance in profitability. In Q3, our comp came in above expectations at 4.0%, with another quarter of positive comps in all brands. Operating margin came in at 17.0%, expanding 10 basis points, with earnings per share of $1.96, growing 4.8% year-over-year," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are encouraged by our continued strong performance, and are confident in our outlook for Q4. We are reiterating full year comparable brand revenue growth to be in the range of 2% to 5%, and we are raising our bottom-line guidance to an operating margin of 17.8% to 18.1%," Alber added.

Looking forward, the company reiterated its fiscal 2025 net revenue guidance. The company expects annual net revenues in the range of +0.5% to +3.5% inclusive of the impact from the 53rd week in fiscal 2024, with comps in the range of +2.0% to +5.0%.

