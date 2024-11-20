Williams-Sonoma Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $248.95 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $237.29 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Williams-Sonoma Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.800 billion from $1.853 billion last year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $248.95 Mln. vs. $237.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.96 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.800 Bln vs. $1.853 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.