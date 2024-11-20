Williams-Sonoma Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, luxury home furnishing retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) raised its guidance for the full-year 2024 to reflect higher net revenue trends and higher operating margin expectations.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects net revenue to decline 3 to 1.5 percent, with comparable brand revenue decline of 4.5 to 3.0 percent. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $7.53 per share for the year.

Previously, the company expected net revenue to decline 4 to 1.5 percent, with comparable brand revenue decline of 5.5 to 3.0 percent.

