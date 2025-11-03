Williams Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) reported that its third quarter net income available to common stockholders declined to $646 million or $0.53 per share from $705 million or $0.58 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.49 up from $0.43 in the previous year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $2.923 billion from $2.653 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

The company continues to expect 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint of $7.75 billion within the range of between $7.6 billion and $7.9 billion. The company has increased its 2025 growth capex by $500 million to between $3.95 billion and $4.25 billion in connection with the recently announced decision to invest in Woodside Energy's Louisiana LNG project. Maintenance capex remains between $650 million and $750 million, excluding capital for emissions reduction and modernization initiatives.

Williams has increased the dividend by 5.3% on an annualized basis to $2.00 in 2025 from $1.90 in 2024.

