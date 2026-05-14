William Blair Upgrades Vestis (VSTS)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.85% Downside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vestis is $8.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.66 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.85% from its latest reported closing price of $12.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vestis is 3,340MM, an increase of 23.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestis. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 37.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTS is 0.14%, an increase of 52.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 152,383K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTS is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 19,814K shares representing 15.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,804K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 43.00% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 8,348K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,688K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares , representing an increase of 93.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTS by 191.05% over the last quarter.

Greenstone Partners & Co. holds 5,094K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,884K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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