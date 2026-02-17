William Blair Upgrades Korro Bio (KRRO)

Fintel reports that on February 17, 2026, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Korro Bio (NasdaqCM:KRRO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.24% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Korro Bio is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.24% from its latest reported closing price of $11.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Korro Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korro Bio. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 17.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRRO is 0.44%, an increase of 46.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 10,813K shares. The put/call ratio of KRRO is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 1,137K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,091K shares representing 11.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 678K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 532K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRRO by 221.95% over the last quarter.

