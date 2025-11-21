William Blair Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:CTSH) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.72% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions is $86.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from its latest reported closing price of $72.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions is 22,140MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.25%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 566,615K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,887K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,090K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,711K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,451K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,202K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 17.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,834K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,591K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,398K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,020K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 57.29% over the last quarter.

