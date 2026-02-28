William Blair Upgrades Biodesix (BDSX)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Biodesix (NasdaqGM:BDSX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.24% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Biodesix is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 116.24% from its latest reported closing price of $15.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biodesix is 94MM, an increase of 16.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biodesix. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDSX is 0.02%, an increase of 45.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 1,342K shares. The put/call ratio of BDSX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Telemark Asset Management holds 328K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares , representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 262K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

Monashee Investment Management holds 112K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%.

Perceptive Advisors holds 109K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 64K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 25.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 23.98% over the last quarter.

