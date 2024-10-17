William Blair Upgrades Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Baldwin Insurance Group (NasdaqGS:BWIN) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.59% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Baldwin Insurance Group is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.59% from its latest reported closing price of $52.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Baldwin Insurance Group is 1,414MM, an increase of 7.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baldwin Insurance Group. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 10.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWIN is 0.34%, an increase of 30.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 84,207K shares. The put/call ratio of BWIN is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,239K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 38.26% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,445K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,260K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 31.71% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 3,250K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,083K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWIN by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Baldwin Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

baldwin risk partners is an insurance distribution holding company. its core focus is on management of resources and capital to fuel organic and acquisitive growth in the insurance industry. under brp, these investments bring new professionals, increased geographic representation, expanded value propositions, innovation and new lines of insurance competency. brp member companies include baldwin krystyn sherman partners, the villages insurance partners, medicare insurance partners, american risk partners, florida medicare options, ryan insurance, ipeo solutions, d&m; insurance solutions, and affordable home insurance, inc.

