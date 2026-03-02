William Blair Upgrades Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Fintel reports that on March 2, 2026, William Blair upgraded their outlook for Aehr Test Systems (NasdaqCM:AEHR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.78% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aehr Test Systems is $25.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.78% from its latest reported closing price of $37.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aehr Test Systems is 204MM, an increase of 282.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48, a decrease of 26.99% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aehr Test Systems. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 25.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEHR is 0.08%, an increase of 36.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 22,541K shares. The put/call ratio of AEHR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,537K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,291K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 18.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 36.57% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 897K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 79.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 831K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares , representing an increase of 56.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 54.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 686K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 65.14% over the last quarter.

