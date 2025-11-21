William Blair Initiates Coverage of Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSEAM:REPX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.31% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Riley Exploration Permian is $53.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 109.31% from its latest reported closing price of $25.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Riley Exploration Permian is 481MM, an increase of 21.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riley Exploration Permian. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REPX is 0.24%, an increase of 26.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 15,820K shares. The put/call ratio of REPX is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bluescape Energy Partners holds 4,385K shares representing 19.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,522K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 1,784K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 581K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 5.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 14.73% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 422K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REPX by 6.74% over the last quarter.

