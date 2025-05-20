William Blair Initiates Coverage of OneStream Software (OS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of OneStream Software (NasdaqGS:OS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneStream Software is $30.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of $28.27 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneStream Software. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OS is 0.19%, an increase of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.96% to 78,663K shares. The put/call ratio of OS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,938K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,785K shares , representing an increase of 57.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OS by 89.47% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,378K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,143K shares , representing an increase of 35.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OS by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,038K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OS by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 3,839K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,973K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

