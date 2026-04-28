William Blair Initiates Coverage of McKesson (MCK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for McKesson is $1,001.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $876.00 to a high of $1,139.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of $828.32 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for McKesson is 309,751MM, a decrease of 22.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 34.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,026 funds or institutions reporting positions in McKesson. This is an decrease of 821 owner(s) or 28.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCK is 0.27%, an increase of 32.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.89% to 107,363K shares. The put/call ratio of MCK is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,446K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,857K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,832K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 3.66% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,826K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares , representing an increase of 5.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,589K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares , representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,487K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCK by 7.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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