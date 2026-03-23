William Blair Initiates Coverage of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 23, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:EPRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.48% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is $10.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.23 to a high of $11.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.48% from its latest reported closing price of $7.34 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is 46MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPRX is 0.17%, an increase of 51.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.96% to 13,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 3,709K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRX by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,350K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,350K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 1,286K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPRX by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,200K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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