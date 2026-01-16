William Blair Initiates Coverage of Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.65% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Enerpac Tool Group is $52.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.65% from its latest reported closing price of $41.40 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerpac Tool Group. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAC is 0.17%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 75,603K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAC is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,607K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,530K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,126K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 24.94% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,817K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 43.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,234K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,362K shares , representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAC by 13.77% over the last quarter.

