William Blair Initiates Coverage of Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Compass Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CMPX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.82% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Compass Therapeutics is $12.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 142.82% from its latest reported closing price of $5.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Therapeutics is 94MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPX is 0.16%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.11% to 157,676K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 16,812K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,496K shares , representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 27.70% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 15,220K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 14,101K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,149K shares , representing an increase of 49.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 125.44% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 9,840K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,025K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 9,545K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,043K shares , representing an increase of 36.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 67.18% over the last quarter.

