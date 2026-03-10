William Blair Initiates Coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of BridgeBio Pharma (NasdaqGS:BBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.36% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $99.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.11 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 33.36% from its latest reported closing price of $74.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is 586MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 27.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBIO is 0.41%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.74% to 194,364K shares. The put/call ratio of BBIO is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 14,394K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,978K shares , representing a decrease of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 35.58% over the last quarter.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 13,261K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,000K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,741K shares , representing an increase of 20.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 72.20% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 8,998K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,192K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 86.47% over the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 5,090K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,090K shares , representing a decrease of 19.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 17.31% over the last quarter.

