William Blair Initiates Coverage of Altimmune (ALT) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, William Blair initiated coverage of Altimmune (NasdaqGM:ALT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 232.06% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Altimmune is $22.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 232.06% from its latest reported closing price of $6.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Altimmune is 6MM, an increase of 31,210.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALT is 0.05%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 46,222K shares. The put/call ratio of ALT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,255K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares , representing an increase of 26.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 59.00% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,921K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 17.44% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,797K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 42.37% over the last quarter.

Altimmune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Its diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™).

