Willdan's (WLDN) LoadSEER Selected by Huntsville Utilities

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN revealed that Huntsville Utilities is set to implement Integral Analytics' LoadSEER software, facilitating advanced load forecasting and grid planning for the City of Huntsville, AL.



LoadSEER’s deployment will enhance the grid readiness for the increasing integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and electric vehicles. It is worth noting that Integral Analytics operates as a wholly-owned software subsidiary of Willdan.



This enterprise software license, facilitated by LoadSEER, empowers geospatial forecasting and planning. These capabilities will enhance decision-making and transparency in the development of Huntsville Utilities’ capital infrastructure budget.



The company is optimistic about expanding its LoadSEER user group to an Alabama-based municipal utility — the first in this state. Municipal utilities increasingly recognize LoadSEER's effectiveness in simplifying grid resource planning and optimization. Improved forecasting is crucial in the current landscape, marked by the accelerated adoption of DERs contributing to the complexity of electrical grids.

Focus on Integral Analytics Software

Willdan's Integral Analytics software facilitates cost-effective grid modernization for utilities, irrespective of the generation source — be it solar, wind or batteries. The software assists in integrating these sources seamlessly into the local grid, ensuring optimal efficiency and benefits.



During the third-quarter 2023earnings call the company highlighted that its assessment work for one of the largest healthcare groups in America, involving 1,200 facilities to achieve their decarbonization goals affordably. The company completed a study for New York City, covering 4,000 buildings. Utilizing proprietary software, the company prioritizes building and measures implementation within the allocated budget.



The demand for its services remains healthy, driven by the energy transition and demand for municipalities. For the first nine months of 2023, consolidated contract revenues increased 12.2% and net revenues rose 16.6% year over year. The upside was backed by strong backlog and continuing demand across the broad range of services. For 2023, the company anticipated a net revenue growth of 10% to 12%, implying net revenue in the range of $250 million to $225 million.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



WLDN has gained 4.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 21.4% rise. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2024 earnings and sales are likely to witness growth of 19.2% and 12.1% year over year, respectively.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector:



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.3%, on average. Shares of MLM have increased 41% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 9.2% and 13.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AWI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average. The stock has surged 35.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.3% and 6.8%, respectively, from the previous year’s levels.



AECOM ACM carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%, on average. Shares of ACM have increased 4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 4.5% and 17.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AECOM (ACM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.