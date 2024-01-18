Willdan (WLDN) Secures $18M Puget Sound Energy Program Contract

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN secured an $18-million contract with Puget Sound Energy (“PSE”) to continue delivering their Small Business Direct Install program. This marks the sixth consecutive time WLDN has been chosen for the initiative.



Per the contract, WLDN will undertake the direct installation of energy efficiency measures for PSE's electric and gas small business customers, with an additional focus on small lodging and agricultural businesses in the new program cycle.



Willdan, in partnership with PSE, aims to address the historical underservice of small business owners who often lack time to access utility services. The Small Business Direct Install program focuses on this segment, providing no-cost energy services and increasing awareness of available PSE rebate programs. The successful partnership between Willdan and PSE consistently reaches the most in-need customers, ensuring that energy-saving goals are met.



This contract marks a 12-year continuation of WLDN's service to PSE and its customers. The program, having expanded in size and scope, has served 12,000 businesses, delivering 112 million kWh in energy savings to date.

Price Performance

WLDN has gained 5.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 24.7% rise. Although the company underperformed its industry, the demand for its services remains healthy, driven by the energy transition and the demand for municipalities.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For the first nine months of 2023, consolidated contract revenues increased 12.2% and net revenues rose 16.6% year over year. A strong backlog and continuing demand across the broad range of services backed the upside.



For 2023, the company anticipated a net revenue growth of 10-12%, suggesting net revenues in the range of $250-$225 million. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s 2024 earnings and sales are likely to witness growth of 19.2% and 12.1% year over year, respectively.

