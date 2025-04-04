Willdan Wins $30M Energy Savings Performance Contract in Fairfield

Willdan Group, Inc.’s WLDN long-standing relationship with the City of Fairfield stems from its continuous support through engineering, special district and federal compliance, financial services and electrification strategies.



Underscoring this strategic long-term relationship, Willdan has announced a new $30 million energy savings performance contract for the City of Fairfield. Per the contract, the company’s work scope will ensure the expansion of the energy and infrastructure modernization services for the City of Fairfield’s critical facilities, including the City Hall, police department and other necessary areas.



This project is expected to enhance efficiency, sustainability and operational performance upon completion through several upgrades, including on-site solar photovoltaic energy generation, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and central plant renovations.

Willdan’s Contract Wins Boost Growth

Willdan has been immensely benefiting from its consistent contract wins, which have been aiding its growth prospects. This trend is reflected in the 11% year-over-year growth in contract revenues during 2024.



By the end of 2024, the company highlighted some of its key contract wins that are expected to prove profitable in the near term. WLDN won a $330 million five-year contract from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Per the company, this LADWP program has the potential to become the largest program on an annual basis. Furthermore, it won a $15 million commercial energy program from the Los Angeles County Regional Energy Network and a $6 million program for energy efficiency and regulatory support from the Central California Rural Regional Energy Network.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this provider of professional, technical and consulting services have gained 6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Business - Services industry’s 4.2% growth. With the given project win trends and the current pipeline, the company is well-positioned to foster its top-line growth and margin expansion in 2025 amid the ongoing market uncertainties.

WLDN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Willdan currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Here are other top-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector.



Sezzle, Inc. SEZL presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 142.4%, on average. The stock has lost 24.2% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 30.4% and 20.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



AppLovin Corporation APP currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.5%, on average. The stock has declined 19.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.4% and 50.6%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.3%, on average. The stock has lost 14.5% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Limbach’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 17.4% while the estimate for sales indicates a decline of 4.2% from the prior-year levels.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.