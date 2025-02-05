Willdan Strengthens Footprint in Florida With Alpha Acquisition

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN has completed the acquisition of Alpha Inspections Inc. (Alpha) in a stock purchase, finalized on Jan. 31. This move aligns with Willdan’s goal to grow its presence in key regions and enhance capabilities.



This acquisition allows Willdan to strengthen its presence across Florida. Alpha provides building administration, inspection, plan review and building official services in Florida. The company generated around $5 million in revenues in 2024.

WLDN Drives Expansion Through Acquisition

Willdan continues to grow and strengthen its market position through strategic acquisitions, expanding capabilities and broadening service offerings. On Oct. 25, 2024, the company acquired Enica Engineering, a provider of energy, operations and building automation solutions. Enica’s client base includes major pharmaceutical companies and top education research institutions.



This acquisition is aligned with Willdan’s strategy to enhance its commercial energy consulting business. Enica is expected to contribute to higher margins, earnings and earnings per share (EPS) by 2025. This acquisition also offers potential synergies within Willdan’s Energy segment and opportunities for growth.

WLDN Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this provider of professional, technical and consulting services have gained 79.3% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Business-Services industry’s 9.1% growth. The ongoing contract wins, thanks to the growth in electricity demand at data centers from artificial intelligence and other related macro trends, are expected to drive the company’s performance in the upcoming period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has been immensely benefiting from consistent contract wins, which have been aiding its growth prospects. On Jan. 7, 2025, it secured an $11 million energy and infrastructure modernization project with the City of South Lake Tahoe, CA. The two-year project focuses on reducing carbon emissions and improving the city’s long-term infrastructure.

