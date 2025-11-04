Willdan Group to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Willdan Group WLDN is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6, 2025, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLDN’s earnings for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 81 cents per share, indicating an increase of 11% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $85.15 million, which indicates a fall of 46.2% year over year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 53.96%.

Expectations for WLDN This Time Around

Willdan expects to sustain strong results throughout 2025, with third-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with the second quarter’s actuals. Reflecting this momentum, the company raised its full-year 2025 outlook, projecting higher net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.

WLDN is likely to have benefited from recent acquisitions, including APG, which strengthen the company’s capabilities and improve margins. These additions are likely to have enhanced Willdan’s competitive position and help sustain its long-term growth strategy.

What Our Model Says About WLDN

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Willdan Group this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WLDN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenue is pegged at $2.65 billion, implying a 3.28% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $1.48 per share, indicating a rise of 5.7% year over year. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 3.27%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

