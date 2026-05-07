Willdan Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.53 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $4.69 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Willdan Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.96 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $155.11 million from $152.39 million last year.

Willdan Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.53 Mln. vs. $4.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $155.11 Mln vs. $152.39 Mln last year.

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