Willdan Expands Municipal Advisory Services With Compass Acquisition

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Compass Municipal Advisors, LLC (officially announced on Nov. 21, 2025), through its subsidiary, Willdan Financial Services.



Compass Municipal Advisors is a registered independent municipal advisory firm headquartered in the Southeastern United States. Through this strategic move, Willdan expects to expand its municipal financial consulting platform and geographic reach across the Southeastern United States. By combining Compass Municipal Advisors’ specialized municipal advisory capabilities with Willdan’s broader financial and technical expertise, WLDN is better positioned to deliver comprehensive, data-driven solutions to a wider range of government clients.



Following the news, shares of WLDN gained 2.3% during after-hours on Friday.

Willdan’s Strategic Inorganic Efforts

Willdan continues to actively pursue inorganic growth as a core element of its long-term strategy, focusing on targeted acquisitions that expand capabilities, deepen technical expertise and broaden its addressable market across high-growth infrastructure sectors.



In 2025, Willdan completed two targeted acquisitions that enhanced its scale and service capabilities. The acquisition of Alpha Inspections on March 3, 2025, expanded Willdan’s building and safety services footprint across Florida, strengthening its municipal customer base and adding steady, recurring revenues. Earlier, on Jan. 31, 2025, Willdan acquired APG, significantly augmenting its electrical engineering and construction management capabilities, particularly in high-growth end markets such as data center substations, microgrids, EV charging infrastructure and renewable energy.



Collectively, these transactions highlight Willdan’s disciplined inorganic growth strategy focused on scaling high-demand capabilities, broadening its geographic reach and deepening its exposure to emerging infrastructure and clean-energy markets. During the first nine months of 2025, the acquisitions of APG, Alpha and Enica together contributed $25.3 million in revenues, reinforcing the company’s efforts to build a more diversified and resilient revenue base aligned with long-term industry trends.

WLDN’s Share Price Performance

Shares of Willdan have jumped 45.6% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Business - Services industry’s 26.3% decline. The company is benefiting from recent acquisitions and sustained demand from government customers, which are enhancing its capabilities and supporting margin improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Supported by low leverage and an experienced, well-aligned management team, Willdan is well-positioned in dynamic and growing markets. Besides, the company is expected to maintain an active pipeline of strategic acquisitions in the upcoming period, given the beneficial opportunities.

WLDN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, Willdan sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks from the Business Services sector are:



AppLovin Corporation APP presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average. AppLovin stock has surged 79.2% in the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APP’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 38.5% and 62.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Coherent Corp. COHR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average. COHR stock has soared 120.7% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 15.1% and 44.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Dave Inc. DAVE flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.7%, on average. DAVE stock has declined 21.6% in the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVE’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 20.2% and 8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.